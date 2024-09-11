Two Saudi geoparks nominated for inclusion in UNESCO Global Geoparks Network

In a significant step that testifies to Saudi Arabia’s role in preserving geological heritage and promoting sustainable development, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development & Combating Desertification (NCVC) and the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science announced that the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council has endorsed the nomination of "North Riyadh Geopark" and "Salma Geopark" for inclusion in the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network, SPA reports.

The announcement was made at the ninth session of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, held in Vietnam on September 8 and 9.

The two sites were selected based on rigorous criteria, such as the comprehensive management of geologically significant areas of global importance, by integrating protection, education, and sustainable development. A key element of this approach is engaging local communities.

During the ninth session of the council, 21 candidate sites were evaluated, and 15 received approval. According to a statement from UNESCO, if the new nominations are granted final approval, the number of UNESCO Global Geoparks will reach 228 in 49 countries.

This nomination represents a major step toward international recognition of these geologically significant sites, and highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to preserve and develop sites of global geological importance. It also elevates the Kingdom’s international standing in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Following the final decision, expected at the UNESCO General Conference in March 2025, Saudi Arabia will officially join the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network for the first time.

NCVC CEO Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkader highlighted the significance of this remarkable achievement, which he attributed to the dedicated efforts to protect the Kingdom’s unique natural environment and vegetation. He said that these efforts contribute directly to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Sustainable Development Program through the concept of geoparks.

Secretary-General of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Alblihed said the nomination is bound to raise global awareness about the Kingdom’s geological heritage and strengthen its leading role in protecting natural sites and fostering the development of local communities.

It further strengthens Saudi Arabia's position as a key player in global geotourism, which is consistent with Vision 2030, and aims to diversify the economy and promote environmental sustainability.

North Riyadh Geopark and Salma Geopark are globally significant geological sites, boasting a unique geological diversity that combines ancient formations and breathtaking natural landscapes, reflecting a geological history that spans millions of years.

Saudi Arabia remains committed to contributing to international environmental protection efforts and raising environmental awareness. These geoparks will offer local and international visitors the opportunity to explore the Kingdom’s unique geological heritage, thus fostering scientific and cultural understanding of the importance of preserving geological diversity.

They also enable Saudi Arabia to present a pioneering model of sustainable natural resource management that integrates ecotourism with local development, creating job opportunities and providing educational resources for local communities. The model is based on collaboration between the public, private, and non-profit sectors, which helps achieve sustainable development goals at both national and international levels.