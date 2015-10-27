Two schools to be commissioned in N Kazakhstan in 2016

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two schools will be commissioned next yea in North Kazakhstan region under the Nurly Zhol program, Vice Governor of the region Vladimir Bubenko told at a press conference yesterday.

According to him, three educational facilities are being erected now in Petropavlovsk under the Nurly Zhol program. Two of them are schools and one is a kindergarten. A 300-seat kindergarten is presently built in Baiterek village of Kyzylzhar municipality. Three more kindergartens for 800 children will be soon commissioned in Petropavlovsk due to private investment. By Gulnara Kali