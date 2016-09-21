Two self-made explosive devices neutralized in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two self-made explosive devices were neutralized in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on September 20, Kazinform has learnt from Interfax news agency.

The police received a call about two suspicious plastic bags near a municipal shop in the western part of the Kyrgyz capital on Tuesday evening.



The Kyrgyz National Security forces were dispatched to the scene right after the call. They found two black plastic bags with improvised explosive devices and cordoned off the area around the shop and evacuated locals.



No damages or injuries were reported after the incident.