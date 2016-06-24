Two suspected anthrax cases recorded in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people have been hospitalized in Kalbatau village of East Kazakhstan region with suspected cases of anthrax today, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The two patients were admitted to the regional hospital of the town of Zharma.



Earlier it was reported that two people died and seven more were hospitalized due to the anthrax outbreak in Yerkindik village in Karaganda region on June 19-21. State of emergency was declared in Karaganda region on June 22.