KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Lifeless bodies of two teenagers were discovered in Akmola region, local authorities say.

The 15-year-old girl drowned in the Nura River in Karazhar village on July 15. Her body was recovered at 10:30 a.m. on July 16. The 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the Yessil River at 11:55 a.m. the same day.