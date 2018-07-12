Two teens drowned in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A nine-year-old boy and a girl, aged 17, have died after drowning in Kostanay region, our correspondent reports.

The girl, born in 2001, drowned in the place where swimming is prohibited. The rescuers found and pulled her body from the Upper Shortandy water reservoir last night, the region's emergency situations department said.



The same day the boy, aged 9, drowned while fishing where swimming is not allowed near Maksut village. The locals pulled his body from the waters. The boy's body was sent for medical examination to Lisakovsk.