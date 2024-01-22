Two teens fall through ice, get rescued in Kyzylorda region

Two teenagers survived after two of them fell into an icy Syrdariya River in Kyzylorda region when they were playing on ice, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Polisia.kz.

The 14-year-old boy was the first to fall through ice. His 15-year-old female friend tried to save him, but ended up going through the ice as well.

The two teenagers were fighting for their lives in the icy water when they were spotted by local police officers. The law-enforcers used throw rope to pull the teens from the water.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene warmed the teens who spent a great deal of time in icy water.