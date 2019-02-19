EN
    20:54, 19 February 2019

    Two wind power plants to be launched in Kapshagay in 2019

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Two wind power plants will be built in Kapshagay town of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    As the regional administration spokesperson Ardak Kassymkhanova said, the projects will be put into operation in 2019.

    The capacity of Kerbulak and Kerbulak-2 wind power plants will comprise 9.0MWT. The cost of the projects is estimated at 3.5bn tenge.

    "Construction and installation works have been completed for now. 12 wind generators have been installed. Pre-commissioning works are underway," added Ardak Kassymkhanova.

    Industry Almaty region
