ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two women were killed in a road accident on the Almaty-Bishkek highway.

According to the Almaty police, the car crash happened at 3:00 a.m. on July 14 in Zhambyl district. A Zil car and a Mercedes Benz car collided and caught fire on the highway.



Two women traveling in the Mercedes vehicle died in the fire. Both drivers miraculously survived.



The police are investigating.