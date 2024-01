AKTAU. KAZINFORM Two women died in a traffic collision in Mangistau region, Kazinform learnt from LADA.

According to the regional healthcare department, the accident occurred on December 8, at around 09:00 a.m. near Bayandy suburb of Aktau city.



As a result, two women died on the spot and two children were taken in an intensive care unit of a local hospital. Three more people were hospitalized with injuries.