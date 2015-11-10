EN
    11:15, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Two women jumped off Merey Trade Centre in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two women leaped off Merey Trade Centre located at the intersection of Rayimbek and Suyunbay streets in Almaty.

    According to press secretary of the Almaty internal affairs department Saltanat Azirbek, the tragedy happened on the night of the 8 th November. The women, born 1966, turned out to be sisters. As per preliminary version, it was a suicide.

    The women, 1966, were unemployed and lived not far away from the trade centre.

