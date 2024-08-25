Two workers die at Qarmet metallurgical plant

Two workers died at the Qarmet Metallurgical Plant in Temirtau, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the company’s press service, the tragedy occurred on Sunday, August 25, at around 9:20 am. “As a result of non-compliance with safety precautions when working at height, two workers (born 2005, 1986) of contract company LLP Kazmehanomontazh fell down during dismantling work at No2 sheet metal rolling shop. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained were incompatible with life, and both employees died,” the company says.

A commission was set up to investigate into the accident causes and circumstances, the company adds.