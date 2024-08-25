EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:57, 25 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Two workers die at Qarmet metallurgical plant

    Two workers die at Qarmet metallurgical plant
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Two workers died at the Qarmet Metallurgical Plant in Temirtau, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the company’s press service, the tragedy occurred on Sunday, August 25, at around 9:20 am. “As a result of non-compliance with safety precautions when working at height, two workers (born 2005, 1986) of contract company LLP Kazmehanomontazh fell down during dismantling work at No2 sheet metal rolling shop. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained were incompatible with life, and both employees died,” the company says.

    A commission was set up to investigate into the accident causes and circumstances, the company adds.

    Karaganda region Kazakhstan Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
