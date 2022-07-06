Two workers die in explosion at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Two workers died and at least three more were injured as a result of a blast at the Tengiz oilfield today, Kazinform learned from the regional police department.

The accident took place at around 09:55 am in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region, at the Tengiz deposit. As the press service of Tengizchevroil informed, the explosion occurred in a pipe during its testing.

Both victims were born in 1985. Medical assistance was provided to three other workers who had got various injuries.

An investigation into the accident has been launched as per Part 3, Article 156 «Violation of Labour Protection Rules» of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.



