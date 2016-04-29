Two-year old child dies after falling from 8th floor window in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A two-year child fell from the 8th floor window and died in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports citing pavlodarnews.kz.

According to witnesses, the tragedy occurred yesterday evening.

“In was an accident. The child climbed the window, when his mother left the room. The fly-screen which the child leaned on broke and he fell down. The child died at the spot of multiple injuries. A pre-trial investigation has been launched and all required examinations have been assigned,” the regional internal affairs department informs.