EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:56, 29 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Two-year old child dies after falling from 8th floor window in Pavlodar

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A two-year child fell from the 8th floor window and died in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports citing pavlodarnews.kz.

    According to witnesses, the tragedy occurred yesterday evening.

    “In was an accident. The child climbed the window, when his mother left the room. The fly-screen which the child leaned on broke and he fell down. The child died at the spot of multiple injuries. A pre-trial investigation has been launched and all required examinations have been assigned,” the regional internal affairs department informs.

    Tags:
    Incidents News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!