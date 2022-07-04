EN
    10:18, 04 July 2022

    Typhoon Aere expected to make landfall on southwest Japan on Tuesday

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A typhoon is expected to make landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday and could cause landslides and flooding, the weather agency said Monday, Kyodo reports.

    Typhoon Aere was moving north in the East China Sea on Monday and is expected to change course eastward, possibly bringing torrential rains to Kyushu and other western parts of the country through Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    The typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m., it said.

    Up to 200 millimeters of rainfall is projected in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning in southern Kyushu and Shikoku.


