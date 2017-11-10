Typhoon fatalities climb to 106, 25 missing in central Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Damrey has claimed 106 lives, left 25 people missing and injured 197 others in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Friday morning.

Damrey also destroyed over 2,000 houses, damaged nearly 120,000 others, sank 1,231 cargo and fishing ships and boats, and killed more than 43,300 fowls and cattle, Xinhua reports.



Vietnamese forces are still searching for missing crew members after eight ships sank in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province, as well as ready to cope with potential oil spills.



They are also on guard to deal with any natural disasters which may strike Da Nang which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week.