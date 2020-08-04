Typhoon Hagupit makes landfall in China’s Zhejiang

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Hagupit, the fourth typhoon of this year, landed in east China's Zhejiang Province in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said, Xinhua reports.

With a maximum wind force of 136.8 kph in the center, Hagupit hit Yueqing City at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the NMC said.

The NMC upgraded its typhoon alert at 6 p.m. Monday from yellow to orange, and renewed the alert at 6 a.m. Tuesday, based on a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

It forecast that the typhoon will move northward at a speed of 20-25 kph and start to weaken, before curving northeast Wednesday morning toward the western coast of the Korean Peninsula.