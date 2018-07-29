Typhoon hits flood-ravaged areas in western Japan

A typhoon hit wide areas of western Japan on Sunday, including regions ravaged by flooding and landslides earlier this month, after making landfall on the country's central coast in the early hours.

Typhoon Jongdari has weakened and is slowing down but is continuing its westbound movement, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Through Monday, the western regions are expected to have rain and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours in some areas, KYODO NEWS reports.

The weather agency continued to warn the public, especially those in the disaster-hit areas, to be vigilant against further flooding and landslides, as well as storms and high waves.

The western regions are still reeling from the aftermath of torrential rains just weeks before, but no injuries or damage due to the typhoon were immediately reported from the area.

In central Japan four people were injured, some of them hit by falling objects.

Rain will continue in some areas, even after the typhoon passes. Radar data showed there was rainfall of more than 120 millimeters per hour in Sakurai, Nara Prefecture in western Japan.

Temperatures are expected to rise after the typhoon, bringing back the risk of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the typhoon was near Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, and continued to move westbound at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour, the agency said. It was packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour.

In an unusual route, the typhoon was expected to pass through the country's western regions, and likely reach Kyushu in the southwest on Sunday night.