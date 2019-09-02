Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Typhoon Lingling is highly likely to hit the Korean Peninsula this weekend, possibly causing much damage, South Korea's weather agency said Monday, Yonhap reports.

The typhoon developed on seas some 560 kilometers south of Manila as of 9 a.m. Monday, and was moving north-northwest at a speed of 33 kilometers per hour as of 3 p.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Its central pressure was 1,000 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near its center was 18 meters per second, with a wind radius of 200 kilometers, the agency said.

The tropical storm is forecast to approach seas some 390 kilometers southwest of South Korea's southernmost island of Jeju at 9 a.m., Friday, and about 80 kilometers southwest of the western port of Gunsan, 274 kilometers south of Seoul, at 3 p.m. the following day, according to the agency.

«Chances are high Lingling is going to move northward toward the country at the end of the week after passing through the seas east of Taiwan and Shanghai and affect the country mainly on Friday and Saturday,» Yoon Ki-han, a KMA meteorologist, said.

Heavy damage could occur as the typhoon is expected to develop into a stronger one when it lands on the country, coupled with a separately issued heavy rain alert this week, he added.