Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Typhoon Maysak was moving faster toward South Korea on Wednesday, keeping the country on alert over what was forecast to be one of the most powerful typhoons in years.

The typhoon was moving at 23 kph at seas some 240 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju as of noon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 45 meters per second, Yonhap reports.

Maysak was forecast to arrive at waters 80 km southwest of Busan around midnight before moving northward to the country's eastern coastal regions. It was then expected to travel to North Korea before dissolving.

The agency said Tuesday that Maysak may be more powerful than Typhoon Bavi that hit the country last week and was expected to follow a similar route as Typhoon Maemi that caused the second-highest property damage ever recorded in the country in 2003.

The weather agency forecast the tropical storm would most affect the country's southern and eastern coastal areas while pouring heavy rains and bringing strong winds in the inner land area as well.

Heavy rain was expected in the areas, with rain of more than 400 mm soaking Jeju and parts of the country's eastern coastal regions, such as Gangwon and North and South Gyeongsang provinces.

Maximum wind speed was forecast at up to 50 mps in Jeju and the eastern coastal areas and 40 mps in Gangwon and the southern and eastern inner land regions. A wind speed of 40 mps can topple big rocks and vehicles in operation.

With the typhoon approaching the country, a typhoon warning has been placed for seas surrounding Jeju. Strong winds measuring 28 mps hit areas in Jeju and the southern coastal region, with heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder observed in Gyeongsang.

Power was disrupted at some 1,000 households, as strong winds damaged power cables.

The warning was expected to be expanded across the country, including the greater Seoul area, on early Thursday.

More than 400 domestic flights, including 180 scheduled to depart from Jeju, have been canceled at airports across the country , according to Korea Airports Corp.

Thousands of ships in coastal areas have evacuated to port cities to brace against the storm. The coast guard has designated parts of seas south and east of the peninsula as danger zones and restricted ships from operating on affected routes.

Some education offices in affected areas advised schools to reschedule classes or run classes online due to safety concerns.

In addition to Maysak, the season's tenth typhoon, Haishen, was also moving northward from waters northwest of Guam.

Showers were expected across South Korea over the weekend due to the typhoon.