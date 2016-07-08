EN
    10:20, 08 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in eastern Taiwan

    TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Nepartak made landfall early Friday in eastern Taiwan, bringing strong gusts and downpours to the area, said Taiwan's weather bureau.

    The first typhoon of the year landed at 5:50 a.m. Friday in Taitung, packing winds of up to 191 km per hour and gusts of up to 234 km per hour, it said.
    The typhoon was moving northwestward at a speed of 11 km per hour, Xinhua reports.

    All general train services in the island were suspended Friday, with commuter trains resuming operation after 5:00 p.m. Friday, said the island's railways authority late night Thursday. The island's high-speed train service was suspended for the whole day on Friday.

    Classes were suspended and citizens had one-day off across the island on Friday.

    Source: Xinhua

