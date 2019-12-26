Typhoon Phanfone leaves 13 dead in Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Phanfone has pounded the central Philippines with heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday, killing at least 13 people, the government said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said nine people died in Iloilo and four in Capiz province in the central Philippines. At least six others are reported missing, it added.

More than 100 domestic and international flights have been cancelled. Nearly 16,000 sea travelers, nearly 1,400 rolling cargoes and 41 ferries were stranded due to the typhoon.

As of Thursday morning, the NDRRMC said all sea vessels resumed operation with no strandees in the seaports.

However, flights to and from Boracay island resort in Aklan province remained cancelled and the roof of the airport was damaged.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province. Before the typhoon hit land, local authorities started evacuating people from risky areas.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the country's main Luzon island. Huge flooding was reported in many affected areas and some of them are without electricity.

Phanfone is the 21st typhoon to barrel the Philippines this year.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt. Landslides and flash floods are common across the country during the rainy season, especially when typhoon hits.