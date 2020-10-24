EN
    11:09, 24 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Typhoon Saudel lashes south China

    HAIKOU. KAZINFORM - A typhoon has brought transport to a halt in south China's Hainan Province, Xinhua reports.

    Saudel, the 17th typhoon to hit China this year, brought strong winds across the Qiongzhou Strait, forcing all roll-on/roll-off ships to stop services as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to the maritime safety bureau of Haikou, the provincial capital.

    All passenger trains to and from Hainan have stopped running.

    In the wake of the typhoon, 18,183 fishing vessels had reached harbors in 11 cities, counties, and districts of Hainan by 8 p.m. Thursday.


    World News
