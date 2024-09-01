Typhoon Shanshan weakens to tropical storm as central Japan soaks

Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday after being nearly stationary off the Pacific coast of central Japan, but heavy rains still caused rail service and other disruptions in the region, Kyodo reports.

The city of Izu central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture saw 225 millimeters of rain in 24 hours through midday Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Several other cities in Shizuoka and Mie prefectures logged more than 130 mm over the same period.

With more rainfall expected to hit the Pacific coast areas of eastern Japan, the agency warned residents to be wary of landslides and overflowing rivers.

Disruption to Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Shin-Osaka continued Sunday. Its operator JR Central halted trains between Mishima and Nagoya in central Japan throughout the day.

The Tokaido line's operations will return to normal on Monday, the company said.

Six people have been confirmed dead and one remains missing as a result of weather brought by the typhoon.

The deaths were caused by a landslide, a house collapse and other incidents that occurred as the typhoon swept through southwestern and western regions of the country, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local governments.