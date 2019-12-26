Typhoon Ursula to bring destruction over Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Ursula maintains its strength and is bringing «very destructive» winds and intense rainfall over Aklan-Antique area, southern portion of Mindoro provinces of the Philippines, according to a statement by the Philippines’ state-run weather bureau on Wednesday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal was issued over various areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the statement said.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers (86 miles) per hour near the center and gusts of up to 195 kph (121 mph), it added.

The typhoon was moving westward at a speed of 20 kph (12 mph), according to the statement.

Local people should take required precautions to reduce the potential effect of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains, it warned.

Ursula made landfall five times over the past 24 hours, according to the local news agency Manila Times.

