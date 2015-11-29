Tyson Fury: I knew all along I could win the world title

LONDON. KAZINFORM A delighted Tyson Fury insisted that he always knew he would beat Wladimir Klitschko after producing one of the biggest shocks in recent heavyweight history.

Fury, who was a 5-1 underdog before the fight, proved too quick and elusive for the 39-year-old now-former world champion, before winning a unanimous decision by 115-112, 115-112, 116-111.

Afterwards the new WBA, IBF and WBO champion told reporters: “I always said what I’d do and I’ve delivered tonight. I didn’t have this confidence for nothing. I knew I could come here and upset the apple cart.

“I knew all along I could win the fight. Wladimir knew, his whole team knew tonight. I saw in his eyes he knew he was going to lose the fight and he saw the new, hungry champion in me.

“I never took my eyes off him during the stare-off. I wasn’t fazed by the crowd because I knew I was going to be the new heavyweight champion of the world.”

Fury admitted, though, that he thought the fight was close – and that he feared the worst when he lost a point in the 11th round for repeatedly hitting Klitschko around the back of the head.

“It’s hard to come to Germany and get the decision,” he said. “With that point off I thought he had got it. He kept turning around, turning away and pushed me down. But I would just like to say to Wladimir and I would like to say to Germany thank you for having me.

“I used my jab, I used my agility. But it was with the power of Jesus that I won this fight. My Lord, my saviour. In the mighty name of Jesus I thank you.”

His father John told reporters at ringside that he thought his son could now reign for 20 years – before shouting at Sky’s commentators: “You all doubted him. You all got it wrong.”

Fury’s trainer Peter said that his mental skills had made the difference. “Boxing is an art, it is not just about a one-punch KO,” he said. “The mind always plays a big role in sport and we worked very hard for this.”

The bookmakers William Hill reported losing a six-figure sum on Fury’s victory. “Tonight’s bout took well in excess of £1m worth of wagers. We thought it was a bookies’ benefit right up until the time Tyson KO’d us for six figures,” said spokesman Joe Crilly.

Source: The Guardian