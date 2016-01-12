Tyson Fury named Fighter of the Year by The Ring Magazine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British heavyweight Tyson Fury elbowed aside Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin and other renowned boxers to win the title of the Fighter of the Year of The Ring Magazine, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Fury ended Wladimir Klitschko dominance in the heavyweight division by surprisingly outboxing the latter in 12 rounds on November 28 in Dusseldorf, Germany. He clinched the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles as well.

Canelo Alvarez, Roman Gonzalez, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and, of course, Gennady Golovkin were up for The Ring Magazine award.

Last year the title went to Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev.

In addition, The Ring Magazine named Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura the Fight of the Year.