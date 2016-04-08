Tyson Fury's rematch with Wladimir Klitschko set for July in Manchester

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agreement is in place for the rematch between Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to take place in Manchester on 9 July, according to the British fighter's trainer and uncle Peter Fury.

Peter Fury wrote on Twitter. "(On) 9th July Tyson Fury vs Klitschko is coming to Manchester Uk. Official announcement coming 12 noon."

A rematch between the two has effectively been under negotiation since Fury unexpectedly outpointed Klitschko in Düsseldorf in November to win the WBA, WBO and IBF titles and become the first to defeat him in 11 years.

The 40-year-old Klitschko almost instantly activated the rematch clause that had been in the first fight's contract, which led to Fury being stripped of the IBF title through his inability to defend it against the mandatory challenger, Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Negotiations have been progressing slowly since then, with several venues in the UK and Germany under consideration.

It is understood Fury's manager and promoter, Mick Hennessy, who spent much of the previous week overlooking another of his fighters, the injured Nick Blackwell, has this week been working with Klitschko's manager, Bernd Boente.

Fury suffered a minor back injury last month but said recently he believes the delay in an announcement has been down to Klitschko's hope he will gain weight if given time off. "I think they think I will put on 10 stone and self-detonate but that's not going to happen," he said. "When I get the date, I'll go straight back in the gym and start working it off.

"I've got a back injury. An old injury flared up when I went over to help Hughie [his cousin] out for his fight [on 26 March]. I got taken to hospital and ever since then, every time I get punched in the back, it goes into a spasm, like a trapped nerve. It's a painful experience. But, listen, when they announce the date, I'll be ready, back injury or not."

He has also exchanged insults on Twitter over the last week with Anthony Joshua, who in London on Saturday challenges Charles Martin for what was once Fury's IBF title.

For more information go to The Guardian.com