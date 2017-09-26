EN
    10:21, 26 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Tyson: I'm a fan of Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said he admires Gennady Golovkin's style, Championat.com reports.

    According to Tyson, Golovkin is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the present-day boxing world.

    "I'm a fan of Golovkin. Today, he is the best pound-for-pound fighter. He is not just a warrior in the ring, he is a born killer. His goal in the ring is not to win by points, but to destroy his opponent and he knows how to give viewers what they want," Notifight quotes Tyson.

     

