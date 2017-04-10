EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:13, 10 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Tyson's ex-trainer on Golovkin vs. Jacobs rematch

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of boxing legend Mike Tyson Buddy McGrit shared his thoughts of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin's last fight with American Daniel Jacobs in an interview with Behind The Gloves, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    As a reminder, Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) defeated Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBA middleweight title at Madison Square Garden on March 19.

    "Without the knockdown, I would be happy with the draw. Danny [Jacobs] exposed Triple G," McGrit said, adding that the rematch will be different, because Jacobs now knows what he has to do to beat Golovkin.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!