Tyson's ex-trainer on Golovkin vs. Jacobs rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of boxing legend Mike Tyson Buddy McGrit shared his thoughts of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin's last fight with American Daniel Jacobs in an interview with Behind The Gloves, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

As a reminder, Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) defeated Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBA middleweight title at Madison Square Garden on March 19.



"Without the knockdown, I would be happy with the draw. Danny [Jacobs] exposed Triple G," McGrit said, adding that the rematch will be different, because Jacobs now knows what he has to do to beat Golovkin.



