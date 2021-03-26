U-17 Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship to be held online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The U-17 Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship is set to kick off on March 27, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

According to the KWF, the 6-day event will be held in a virtual format and livestreamed via the official YouTube channel of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation called WF RK.

Participants aged 17 and less will compete in various weight categories starting from 40 kg up to 102 kg.

Each day teenage boys and girls will compete for a chance to win a medal.

The event is expected to wrap up on April 1.