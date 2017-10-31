EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:58, 31 October 2017 | GMT +6

    U-19 Kazakh football team ties 2nd leg with Armenia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan national youth team have played the second-leg match against Armenia in the U-19 Euro Championship, according to Sports.kz.

    Having lost the first leg, Armenian football players were determined to avenge. However, the match in Yerevan was held to 0-0 draw.

    Despite the loss of a number of the strongest players, head coach of team Kazakhstan Alexander Kuznetsov gave a run to the home team.

    Tags:
    Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!