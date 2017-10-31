07:58, 31 October 2017 | GMT +6
U-19 Kazakh football team ties 2nd leg with Armenia
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan national youth team have played the second-leg match against Armenia in the U-19 Euro Championship, according to Sports.kz.
Having lost the first leg, Armenian football players were determined to avenge. However, the match in Yerevan was held to 0-0 draw.
Despite the loss of a number of the strongest players, head coach of team Kazakhstan Alexander Kuznetsov gave a run to the home team.