U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting on N.K. missile launches

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea's latest firings of the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile, a U.N. official said.

Security Council members are trying to convene a meeting on Wednesday, the official said.

It is unusual for the council to hold an emergency meeting over intermediate-range missile launches. In past launches of the Musudan, the council issued a press statement without holding a meeting. That suggests that the council is taking the latest launches seriously.

The North fired two Musudan missiles off its east coast early Wednesday in its fifth and sixth attempt to test the missile. The first one exploded in mid-air, but the second missile flew about 400 kilometers before landing in the East Sea in an indication of progress.

