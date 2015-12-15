U.S. Ambassador congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day in Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol has congratulated people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming Independence Day in Kazakh.

In a video released by the U.S. Diplomatic Mission, Ambassador Krol extends congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day on behalf of the people, the Government and the Embassy of the United States of America in the Kazakh language. "24 years ago the U.S. has become the first country to open its embassy in Kazakhstan. Throughout those years it has remained a reliable partner and good friend," the American diplomat noted, wishing all citizens of Kazakhstan happiness, peace and success.