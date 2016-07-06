EN
    14:15, 06 July 2016 | GMT +6

    U.S. Ambassador Krol: Astana is the heart of Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Astana Day.

    The U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan posted a video on its Facebook page in which Ambassador Krol extends his congratulations on the occasion of Astana Day calling ‘Astana the heart of Kazakhstan' in Kazakh language.

    "Astana is a modern city in the heart of Eurasia," the U.S. diplomat said in the video, adding that Kazakhstan marks 25 years of independence and 25 years of diplomatic relations with the U.S. this year.

