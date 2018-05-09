U.S. Ambassador utters Victory Day greetings in Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol, together with the military attaché of the Embassy, used the Kazakh language to extend their greetings to the country's veterans on the Victory Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear veterans. On behalf of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan, I want to congratulate you on the Victory Day and express my deep respect. We appreciate your acts of bravery and patriotism! We express special gratitude to you!" George Krol said in a video.

"We bow low to you," he concluded.