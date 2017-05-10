U.S. Ambassador wants to up tourist flow to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol shared his thoughts on the possibility of expanding bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and his country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ambassador Krol believes that Kazakhstan and the U.S. should expand the potential of bilateral cooperation in various spheres.



In his words, in terms of investment the U.S. mainly focuses its attention on Kazakhstan's energy sector, especially on oil and gas production. But, Ambassador Krol admitted that he wants Kazakhstan and the U.S. to expand their economic cooperation in the sphere of agriculture, IT technologies and more, because the two countries have a huge potential in that respect.



Additionally, the American diplomat pointed out that few tourists from the U.S. visit Kazakhstan and that should be changed.



Ambassador Krol noted that Kazakhstan and the U.S. should step up people-to-people contacts. Few American tourists visit Kazakhstan. Moreover, some Americans have no idea where Kazakhstan is situated. On the contrary, many Kazakhstanis visit the U.S. to travel, study and work there.