U.S. astronaut Christina Koch sets women’s record for longest space flight

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The U.S. astronaut, Christina Koch, set the new record for the longest space mission by woman, Kazinform reports.

The 40-old-year electrical engineer took off from the Baikonur space centre along with Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and the U.S. astronaut, Nick Hague, for the International Space Station on March 14.

Christina Koch has been working at the International Space Station for more than 288 days. She already broke the last record set by another U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017.

She is expected to spend a total of 328 consecutive days or almost 11 months in the space. As is known, in April this year NASA prolonged her space mission for almost five months until next February.