U.S. businesses interested in investing in Kazakhstan’s agriculture

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Chief of Staff of the Almaty Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Nurlan Kabishtayev, told about the agreements reached between the United States and Kazakhstan as a result of the meeting with the U.S. Department of Commerce and major American companies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Nurlan Kabishtayev informed, 16 leading companies of animal husbandry, crop production, infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, including those ready to open their representative offices in Kazakhstan, were represented at the meeting.

"5 of them are already considering local personnel, selecting partners. Summarizing the results of the trade mission, we will continue mapping out a plan of cooperation. We held negotiations with manufacturers of milling, drying equipment for granaries. The matter of the enterprise location is now under consideration. Our agricultural industry is growing rapidly. And American companies are interested in that market. It is a common knowledge that the major powers prioritize food security. We are between large countries, where it is necessary to ensure food security. To this end, we need to increase capacities in agriculture and in the food industry. In this regard, we need to have a presence in the production of seeds, equipment and technologies. The U.S. side can help us in this matter," said Nurlan Kabishtayev.

Mr. Kabishtayev also added that the businesses also discussed the issues of investing in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector.

"As you know, certain accommodations were reached during the meeting between the presidents of the United States and Kazakhstan. A $7 billion contract was signed. The visit of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross also gave a boost to closer cooperation. The U.S. companies, which are operating [in Kazakhstan], are ready to ramp up output. To switch over from trade to specific localization because logistics is cost-consuming. They want to provide jobs and focus on the regional market," he highlighted.

Plus, according to the Chief of Staff of the Almaty Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazakh entrepreneurs need to exchange best practices and technologies.

"Almaty city is the flagship of the domestic business. The level of small and medium-sized enterprises is represented more in Almaty than in other regions. Almaty has good HR, technological, and economic capabilities. The city is also regionally interesting for the American partners. In addition to large companies, the American SMEs' best practices and the exchange of technology are important for us. It is important that our entrepreneurs find partners, share best practices and gradually expand the investment and export potential," Kabishtayev concluded.

Earlier, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek said that the city is attractive for investment. Over the past ten years, $3.3 billion of foreign investment has been attracted to the manufacturing industry of Almaty alone.

It is to be recalled that the U.S. Department of Commerce, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and 16 leading American companies of oil and gas industry, consulting services and agriculture discussed trade and economic partnership in Almaty.