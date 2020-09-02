U.S. Chamber of Commerce Launches U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on September 1 announced the launch of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council (USKZBC) with the goal of advancing economic and commercial cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«The U.S. Chamber is delighted to help expand U.S.-Kazakhstan commercial engagement, and with the members of the Council, we will focus on supporting initiatives and needed reforms that will contribute to the economic pillar of the U.S. strategy for Central Asia,» said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head, International Affairs of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. « Building on existing corporate engagement in Kazakhstan, we are excited to now play an active role in the bilateral relationship as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 30th year of diplomatic relations,» the official website of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reads.

Trade between the United States and Kazakhstan stands at approximately $2 billion per year, with ample room for growth in sectors such as agriculture, energy, mining, and infrastructure. The Council will carry on the mission of the former U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Association (USKZBA) through an enhanced business and policy platform. Chevron, the largest investor in Kazakhstan, has been named Corporate Chair of the Council and will help advance the business community's relationship in the country, which is home to more than 700 U.S. companies.

«The integration of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Association into the U.S. Chamber will provide the business community with the necessary tools to grow this important and strategic relationship,» said Nigel Hearne, President for Chevron’s Eurasia Pacific Region.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Erzhan Kazykhanov added, «We regard the launch of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a historical event that gives a strong impetus for an enhanced Kazakhstan-U.S. trade and economic partnership and will create jobs and opportunities in both countries. As a leading economy of Central Asia, Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the United States and stands committed for mutually beneficial cooperation with the U.S. companies.»

The Council will be housed within the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia Affairs Department, led by Senior Vice President Khush Choksy. The program will be headquartered in Washington and will leverage the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Office-Istanbul and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan to help U.S. companies expand their presence in Kazakhstan through high-level meetings, policy advocacy, business missions, market intelligence, and networking.