U.S. Commerce Secretary sees high cooperation potential in Kazakhstan's market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 150 U.S. companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross informed during the Kazakh-American Business Forum hosted by Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Wilbur Ross said that more than 150 American companies are now operating in Kazakhstan, and the investment value exceeds $26 billion. He added that the above figures may increase given the right conditions.

The head of the U.S. Commerce Department also mentioned that Kazakhstan is pursuing efforts for ease of doing business and can achieve greater progress in this area.

Wilbur Ross added that the representatives of American companies came to Kazakhstan to see what opportunities for new trade cooperation and business opportunities are available there. The scale of the U.S. delegation is illustrative of the potential that exists in the growing market of Kazakhstan, he emphasized.

The U. S. Secretary of Commerce also said that the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre is a sign of Kazakhstan's new openness to global players.

The forum is attended by reps of more than 20 U.S. companies,Kazakhstan's business, heads of ministries and agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of the Kazakh-American Business Forum the sides have signed eight bilateral documents which involve such sectors as agriculture, infrastructure, aircraft manufacturing, digitalization, and information technology. The signatories include such major companies as Valmont, MasterCard, Honeywell, and Sierra Nevada Corporation. It should be mentioned that this is the first certified U.S. trade mission to Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on October 24.