WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The U.S. government on Wednesday confirmed the release of the 10 American Navy sailors detained by Iran.

"I'm pleased that 10 U.S. Navy sailors have departed Iran and are now back in U.S. hands," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Cater said in a statement.

Carter said he wanted to personally thank Secretary of State John Kerry for his "diplomatic engagement with Iran."

Kerry contacted his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday after two U.S. boats and 10 sailors belonging to the San Diego-based Riverine Squadron 1 were reportedly detained by Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces in the Gulf after they drifted into Iranian territorial waters due to mechanical failure in one of the boats.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning by the State Department, Kerry also confirmed that the U.S. sailors had been "safely returned to U.S. hands."

Kerry also expressed his "gratitude to Iranian authorities for their cooperation in swiftly resolving this matter."

"That this issue was resolved peacefully and efficiently is a testament to the critical role diplomacy plays in keeping our country safe, secure, and strong," Kerry said.

