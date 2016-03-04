U.S. Consulate in Almaty launches «Besh in the U.S.A.» campaign (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Consulate in Almaty announces "Besh in the U.S.A." campaign across all 50 states. The goal of the event is to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh-U.S. relations.

"Friends: To celebrate 25 years of U.S.-Kazakhstan friendship, we want to see beshbarmak in all 50 U.S. States by the end of 2016. If you are in the U.S. this year, join our ‪#‎beshintheusa‬ campaign: take a photo of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and email your photo to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us the name of the U.S. State where you are located and post your photo on Instagram. Our goal is to cover every state by the end of the year. As Damdi Bolsin!» a post of the U.S. Consulate in Facebook reads.

Beshbarmak is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.



The world's biggest beshbarmak weighing 700 kg was prepared in Kazakhstan on July 6, 2015 by cooks of Astana on the occasion of celebration of the Day of the Kazakh Capital City.





