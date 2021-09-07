U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 40 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 40,003,101, with a total of 648,935 deaths, as of 3:21 p.m. local time (1921 GMT), showed the data, Xinhua reports.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with 4,421,247 cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of 3,706,980, followed by Florida with 3,352,451 cases, New York with 2,304,955 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.5 million cases.

Other states with over 1 million cases include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, Michigan and Arizona, according to the university's tally.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 18 percent of the global caseload and nearly 14 percent of the global deaths.

U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 10 million on Nov. 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on Jan. 1, 2021, and exceeded 30 million on March 24