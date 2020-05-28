EN
Trends:
    15:23, 28 May 2020 | GMT +6

    U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047 as of 5:32 p.m. (2132 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

    New York, the country's worst-hit state in the pandemic, reported 364,965 cases and 29,370 deaths. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois each reported over 5,000 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

    Source: Xinhua


