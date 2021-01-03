U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 350,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 350,000 on Saturday evening, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

With the national case count topping 20.4 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 350,186 as of 11:22 p.m. local time (0422 GMT Sunday), according to the CSSE data.

New York State reported 38,273 fatalities, at the top of the U.S. state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths of 28,338, followed by California with 26,542 deaths and Florida with 21,890 deaths, the CSSE tally showed