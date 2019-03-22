U.S. deeply values First President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s contributions - U.S. Department of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Department of State has released a statement regarding the resignation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

"The United States deeply values the contributions of Kazakhstan's first President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in establishing and promoting enduring, dynamic relations between the United States and Kazakhstan. At this historic moment in Kazakhstan, we salute Nazarbayev's role as the father of today's modern, sovereign, and prosperous Kazakhstan, and acknowledge the example he sets for responsible regional and global leadership. We once again applaud his significant efforts in the nonproliferation sphere, his leadership in global denuclearization efforts, his exemplary commitment to the peaceful transition of power, and his contributions to peace and prosperity in Kazakhstan and the region.



Our relationship with Kazakhstan is based in our shared ideals of prosperity, respect for fundamental freedoms, and regional security. We congratulate Kazakhstan's new President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and look forward to continue working with him to deepen our enhanced strategic partnership and advance our longstanding mutual interests in economic development, trade and investment, and safeguarding regional and global security," the statement reads.