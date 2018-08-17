U.S. delegation visited Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Centre

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Experts of the US National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency within the United States Department of Defense (DoD), have paid a working visit to the National Nuclear Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The U.S. delegation visited the National Nuclear Centre research base complex, Degelen and Opynoye pole testing grounds of the former Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site. Those attending discussed the existing projects aimed at enhancing security at the former test site and conversion of research reactors, the National Nuclear Centre's press service reports.



Last December, Kazakhstan and the U.S. organizations marked 25 years of cooperation. During these years the sides implemented joint projects related to nuclear testing infrastructure elimination at the former Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, decommissioning of fast neutron reactor 350, creation of seismic monitoring system in support of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.





To date the sides are working at conversion of research reactors of the National Nuclear Centre, and solve tasks on how to eliminate nuclear tests effects at the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

