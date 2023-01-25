EN
    U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 24, a delegation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) met with Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics in Astana to share best practices on agricultural data collection, analysis, and reporting.

    They also discussed future plans to collaborate on a technical exchange program to improve Kazakhstan’s agricultural statistical systems. Kazakhstan is the largest grain producer in Central Asia, and a major wheat and flour exporter to the world. This collaboration is expected to improve the Bureau of National Statistics’ ability to inform the private sector and policymakers on market dynamics, agricultural production, and food security, the press service of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reports.


    Photo:kz.usembassy.gov

    Statistics Kazakhstan and USA Agriculture
