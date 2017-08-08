U.S. Department of State Acting Special Envoy visits Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Department of State Acting Special Envoy Mary B. Warlick visited Astana EXPO-2017 to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Kazakhstan energy partnership and discuss developments in Kazakhstan's energy industry, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Astana.

Ms Warlick revealed that she is in Astana to participate in a regional energy investment forum that was hosted and coordinated in connection with the EXPO-2017.



The U.S. Department of State Acting Special Envoy believes that people come to Astana EXPO-2017 and think about the ways in which they can begin to look at new options of energy use.



"I just think there is a lot to be inspired about and to think about," she added.



"We think there are great opportunities for U.S. companies in countries like Kazakhstan and certainly important technologies that American companies would bring to this sector. We have tremendous cooperation now with Kazakhstan. Some of our companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil and others have really made big investments," Ms Warlick stressed, noting that the U.S. is really counting on continued strong partnership and success of those projects going forward.